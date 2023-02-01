Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $137.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Clorox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

