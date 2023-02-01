Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.02

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 4289320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.43.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

