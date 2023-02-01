CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLFGet Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC CMCLF opened at C$0.58 on Monday. CMOC Group has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44.

About CMOC Group

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

