CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CMOC Group Price Performance
Shares of OTC CMCLF opened at C$0.58 on Monday. CMOC Group has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44.
About CMOC Group
Featured Stories
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.