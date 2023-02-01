CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.75

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 280968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,446 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $42,801,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $29,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.