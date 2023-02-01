Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CODA opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coda Octopus Group

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Coda Octopus Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment, also called the Products segment, develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

