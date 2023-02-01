Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.15%.
Coda Octopus Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:CODA opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment, also called the Products segment, develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coda Octopus Group (CODA)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.