Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Tops $1,578.90 on Major Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $6.69 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,578.90 or 0.06863437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00398578 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.09 or 0.27977247 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00590487 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

