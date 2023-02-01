Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Columbia Banking System has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

