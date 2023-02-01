Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.15) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.11) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.61) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CRZBY opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

