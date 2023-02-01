Comparing Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braskem and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $18.79 billion 0.19 $773.65 million $1.23 7.24 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 9.39 -$14.29 million ($1.58) -1.11

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braskem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Braskem and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00% Cyclo Therapeutics -747.63% -120.38% -95.12%

Risk & Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Braskem beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

