Comparing Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) and AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and AirNet Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.75 $230,000.00 N/A N/A AirNet Technology $26.02 million 0.24 -$17.33 million N/A N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AirNet Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirNet Technology has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stran & Company, Inc. and AirNet Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A AirNet Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and AirNet Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18% AirNet Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of AirNet Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AirNet Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats AirNet Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology, Inc. engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots. The Cryptocurrency Mining segment is involved in blockchain mining activities. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in August 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

