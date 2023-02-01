Comparing U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U.S. Global Investors and Cartesian Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

27.4% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 14.28% 5.65% 5.23% Cartesian Growth N/A -70.50% 5.30%

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Cartesian Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million 1.89 $5.50 million $0.22 14.23 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

U.S. Global Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats Cartesian Growth on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients. The Corporate Investments segment invests in its own accounts to add growth and value to its cash position. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

