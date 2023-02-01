Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $381.34 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Compound token can now be bought for $52.47 or 0.00227160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $381.34 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.22879401 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $26,854,537.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

