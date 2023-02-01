Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.78 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

PGX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. 1,625,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,911. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

