Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IWM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.90. 4,348,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,887,668. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

