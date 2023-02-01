Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 100 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.96. 240,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.18. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

