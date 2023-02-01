Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 12,316 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 206,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 75,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,919,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $72,876,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,189,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

