Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,328 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 766,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

