Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,012 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.7% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. 2,989,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

