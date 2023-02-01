Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 267 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

AMGN traded down $9.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.03. 1,522,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,689. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.27. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

