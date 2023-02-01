Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,506,000 after acquiring an additional 343,918 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,448,000 after purchasing an additional 880,418 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,222,000 after purchasing an additional 746,049 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

