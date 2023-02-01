Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,188,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 2,384,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Concordia Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

