Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.15)-$(0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $166-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.51 million. Confluent also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.28)-$(0.22) EPS.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.78.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 283,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Confluent by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

