Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 201,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,977. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

