Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $146.66

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.66 and traded as high as $147.75. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $145.37, with a volume of 4,787,857 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 5,417,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,901,808.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,651 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 849,011 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,135,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,504.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 795,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,358,000 after buying an additional 783,404 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

