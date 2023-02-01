Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 474 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $403.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.07. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $507.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

