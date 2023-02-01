Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $353.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

