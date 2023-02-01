Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $754,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.33.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.