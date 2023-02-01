Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $754,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.33.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.