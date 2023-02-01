Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Stock Performance
Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
