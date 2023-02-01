Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 21,378 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,378 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

