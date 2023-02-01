Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 720 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $264.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

