Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ASML by 51.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $660.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $606.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.60. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

