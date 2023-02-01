Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 11,704 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up approximately 1.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.92% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $21,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AMR traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,411. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 80.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $5.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

