Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,713,424 Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713,424 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Audacy were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Audacy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Audacy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Audacy by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146,527 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Audacy by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Audacy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,336,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 135,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy Stock Up 5.9 %

AUD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 89,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Audacy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Audacy news, EVP John David Crowley acquired 100,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Audacy from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Audacy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.