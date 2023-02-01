Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $249.28. 107,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,429. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.79 and its 200 day moving average is $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.