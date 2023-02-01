Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,785 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.92. 1,605,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

