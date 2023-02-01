Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,099 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

International Paper Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE IP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. 1,401,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

