Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $144,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $376.38. 245,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,161. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $255.00 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.20.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.