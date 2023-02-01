Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $963,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after buying an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,297,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,163. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

