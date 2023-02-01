Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $449,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $290.90. 16,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.32. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.15 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.46 and a 200 day moving average of $298.47.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.92 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.