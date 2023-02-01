Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 343.4% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 59,572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 46,137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,056. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $319.81. 133,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $225.28 and a 52 week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

