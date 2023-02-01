Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,645,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,406,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

