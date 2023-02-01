Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 29.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. 865,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,719. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

