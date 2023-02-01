Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,165 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 8,101,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,422,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

