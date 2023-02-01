Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 83,927 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5,780.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,927 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.95. The company had a trading volume of 229,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.62 and its 200-day moving average is $238.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

