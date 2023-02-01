Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,697. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.