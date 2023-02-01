Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $26,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synopsys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.03. The stock had a trading volume of 115,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.13 and its 200 day moving average is $328.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.