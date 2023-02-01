Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 20,055 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. NiSource comprises approximately 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of NiSource worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth $472,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 304,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,666. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

