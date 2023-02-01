Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 20,055 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. NiSource comprises approximately 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of NiSource worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth $472,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 304,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,666. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

