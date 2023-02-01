Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $17.25 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 343.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,137 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,003 shares of company stock worth $6,929,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

