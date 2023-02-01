Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,762,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 269,669 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 183,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,238. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

