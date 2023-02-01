Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 214,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.0% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 65,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.82. The company had a trading volume of 490,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,992. The firm has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $240.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

